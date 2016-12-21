Police Detained for Beating Villagers in Northern Arakan State

Four officers were detained after footage of police beating self-identifying Rohingya villagers in Arakan State's Rathedaung Township went viral, the State Counselor's Office said Sunday. The footage of clearance operations in Koe Tan Kauk village on Nov. 5 was shared widely on social media at the weekend and drew severe criticism of the government which has strongly rejected accusations of human rights violations in Arakan State.

