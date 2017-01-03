Partners line up for transport overhaul
It can typically take about two hours to make the 91-kilometre trip from Yangon to Bago, and the gridlock on local roads is also undermining the country's goal of better connections with its neighbours. But help is coming from abroad and the chief contributor is Japan, via the government's investment arm, the Japan International Cooperation Agency .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
|The Irrawaddy: LGBT activist in spotlight at hu... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Belle Sexton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC