OIC envoy calls for UN intervention in Arakan State
The United Nations should intervene in Burma's Arakan State to stop further escalation of violence against Muslims and avoid another genocide like in Cambodia and Rwanda, said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's special envoy to Burma. The conflict which has left at least 86 dead and an estimated 66,000 people fleeing into Bangladesh since it started on Oct. 9, 2016, is no longer an internal issue but of international concern, said Syed Hamid Albar, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Special Envoy to Burma.
