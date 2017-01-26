NLD to Tighten Security Following Law...

NLD to Tighten Security Following Lawyer's Assassination

A leading member of Burma's ruling party the National League for Democracy said security measures-including for the party's leadership-would be beefed up and described the assassination of the party's legal advisor on Sunday as a "threat." Legal advisor for the NLD U Ko Ni was killed at Yangon International Airport by a lone gunman at close range on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago, IL

