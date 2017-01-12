NCA Signatories Plan to Meet State Co...

NCA Signatories Plan to Meet State Counselor, Burma Army Chief

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

A coalition of eight armed groups who signed the nationwide ceasefire agreement have requested a meeting with the State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and army chief Snr-Gen Min Aung Hlaing to find solutions to ongoing armed conflict in Shan and Kachin states and to the country's stunted peace process. The eight groups' combined Peace Process Steering Team held an urgent two-day meeting from Jan. 10-11 in Lay Wah, Karen State and decided that its five representatives-led by Pado Saw Mutu Say Poe of the Karen National Union -would meet with Burma's top decision makers as soon as possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 9
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,267 • Total comments across all topics: 277,877,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC