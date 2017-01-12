NCA Signatories Plan to Meet State Counselor, Burma Army Chief

A coalition of eight armed groups who signed the nationwide ceasefire agreement have requested a meeting with the State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and army chief Snr-Gen Min Aung Hlaing to find solutions to ongoing armed conflict in Shan and Kachin states and to the country's stunted peace process. The eight groups' combined Peace Process Steering Team held an urgent two-day meeting from Jan. 10-11 in Lay Wah, Karen State and decided that its five representatives-led by Pado Saw Mutu Say Poe of the Karen National Union -would meet with Burma's top decision makers as soon as possible.

