Nagasaki fire engine maker, Myanmar f...

Nagasaki fire engine maker, Myanmar firm aim to improve safety via tie-up

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Japan Times

A Japanese fire engine maker is teaming up with a local firm to break into the market for safety products in Myanmar, capitalizing on the country's efforts to improve its firefighting capability with help from Japan. With support from the Japan External Trade Organization , Nakamura Shobokagaku Co., based in Omura, Nagasaki Prefecture, demonstrated household fire extinguishers at the Fire Services Department in Yangon earlier this month with help from local partner Peregrine Trading Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan 14 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC