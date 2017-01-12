Myanmar's Suu Kyi sends envoy to Bangladesh as Rohingya crisis deepens

A special envoy of Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi will begin top-level talks in Bangladesh on Wednesday, as the United Nations said the Rohingya crisis prompted 65,000 people to flee Myanmar for Bangladesh in the past three months. Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech during a luncheon organised by Japanese business and economic associations in Tokyo, Japan November 4, 2016.

