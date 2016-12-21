Myanmar's military land grab

Myanmar's military land grab

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Maw Maw Oo discreetly pushed the "record" button on her smartphone as the state ministers from Aung San Suu Kyi's months-old civilian government started talking. For the next hour they tried to persuade her that farmers from her village in eastern Myanmar should sign away ownership claims to land that the farmers say they were granted the right to cultivate in perpetuity but was later seized by the military.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
News The Irrawaddy: LGBT activist in spotlight at hu... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Belle Sexton 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,328 • Total comments across all topics: 277,547,332

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC