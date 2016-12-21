Myanmar's military land grab
Maw Maw Oo discreetly pushed the "record" button on her smartphone as the state ministers from Aung San Suu Kyi's months-old civilian government started talking. For the next hour they tried to persuade her that farmers from her village in eastern Myanmar should sign away ownership claims to land that the farmers say they were granted the right to cultivate in perpetuity but was later seized by the military.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
|The Irrawaddy: LGBT activist in spotlight at hu... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Belle Sexton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC