Myanmar's military land grab

Maw Maw Oo discreetly pushed the "record" button on her smartphone as the state ministers from Aung San Suu Kyi's months-old civilian government started talking. For the next hour they tried to persuade her that farmers from her village in eastern Myanmar should sign away ownership claims to land that the farmers say they were granted the right to cultivate in perpetuity but was later seized by the military.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.