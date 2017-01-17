Myanmar's CB Bank to double size of ATM network
Co-Operative Bank Limited in Myanmar has awarded Diebold Nixdorf an extensive contract for systems, software and services to expand its self-service cash offerings beyond the country's main commercial hub Yangon. The bank will add 500 new ATMs and cash recyclers to its current network of 500 terminals supplied by Diebold Nixdorf.
