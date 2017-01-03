Myanmar warns its workers in Malaysia after five hacked to death

YANGON/KUALA LUMPUR: Myanmar said on Monday it had sent out safety instructions to its workers in Malaysia after attackers hacked five of them to death with swords, weeks after it barred workers from going there, partly because of security fears. Tension between the Southeast Asian neighbours has risen in recent months over the fate of Myanmar's stateless Rohingya Muslim minority, with Malaysia accusing Myanmar of genocide over its treatment of them.

