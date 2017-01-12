Myanmar, Ukraine to enhance bilateral...

Myanmar, Ukraine to enhance bilateral relations

Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw and Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Pavlo Klimkin made the above pledge during their meeting in Nay Pyi Taw. The Southeast Asian country and Ukraine set up diplomatic ties in 1999 with the Ukrainian ambassador performing bilateral diplomatic relations at the embassy based in Thailand.

