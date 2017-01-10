Myanmar State Counsellor Urges Majori...

Myanmar State Counsellor Urges Majority To Protect Rights Of Minorities

4 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has stressed the important role of the majority in protecting rights of the minorities, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Wednesday, according to China's Xinhua news agency. Suu Kyi made the remarks when addressing a workshop responsible drafting rules that protect the rights of ethnic minorities in Nay Pyi Taw Tuesday.

