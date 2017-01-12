Myanmar sends envoy to Bangladesh as Rohingya crisis deepens

A special envoy of Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi will begin top-level talks in Bangladesh on Wednesday, as the United Nations said the Rohingya crisis prompted 65,000 people to flee Myanmar for Bangladesh in the past three months. Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar, who tried to cross the Naf river into Bangladesh to escape sectarian violence, are kept under watch by Bangladeshi security officials in Teknaf on Dec 25, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.