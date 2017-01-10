Myanmar ruling party mourns assassination of Suu Kyi adviser

In this Feb. 28, 2016, photo, Ko Ni, a legal adviser for Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy and a prominent member of Myanmar's Muslim minority, is photographed in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. A gunman killed a legal adviser for Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, shooting the lawyer in the head at close range as he walked out of the Yangon airport, the government said.

