Myanmar ruling party lawyer shot dead at Yangon airport

A legal adviser for Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy was shot dead outside the country's busiest airport on Sunday after returning from a government-led trip to Indonesia. An unidentified lone gunman killed the veteran lawyer, Ko Ni, and injured two others in front of the main terminal of Yangon International Airport at 5 p.m., according to San Naing, Ko Ni's assistant.

