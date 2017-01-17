Myanmar rebuffs Malaysia for holding ...

Myanmar rebuffs Malaysia for holding OIC meeting on Rohingya

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, centre, poses with OIC delegates during a group-photo during the Extraordinary Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on the Rohingya situation in Myanmar, in Kuala Lumpur, on January 19, 2017. Photo - AFP Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, centre, poses with OIC delegates during a group-photo during the Extraordinary Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on the Rohingya situation in Myanmar, in Kuala Lumpur, on January 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan 14 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,149 • Total comments across all topics: 278,138,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC