Myanmar proposes big hike in agent fees to help workers

YANGON: The Myanmar government is considering a tenfold increase in deposits paid by overseas employment agencies in order to improve protection of workers going abroad. Officials told The Myanmar Times the extra cash would be used to expand an emergency fund that helps workers if they are abandoned by an agency or encounter other problems while abroad.

