Myanmar President Calls For Cooperation To Achieve National Reconciliation, Peace

Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw on Wednesday called on the whole nation to cooperate and find solution to the national reconciliation and peace at the 21st Century Panglong conference, China's Xinhua news agency reported. On the occasion of the country's 69th Independence Day, U Htin Kyaw said due to certain causes, there had been suspects and conflicts among ethnic groups after Myanmar's independence, undermining the state's development.

