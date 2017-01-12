Myanmar Muslims hope UN envoy's visit will bring change

In this July 1, 2016 file photo, Yanghee Lee, U.N. special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, speaks during a media conference in Yangon, Myanmar. Muslim villagers in western Myanmar's troubled Rakhine state said Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, that they hope positive change will result from Lee's visit to the region, where soldiers are accused of widespread abuses against minority Muslims, including murder, rape and the burning of thousands of homes.

