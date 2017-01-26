Myanmar-Japan venture to farm eels fo...

Myanmar-Japan venture to farm eels for export

11 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Myanmar is set to increase its exports of farmed eels to Japan, the world's biggest consumer of the fish, under a joint venture between companies from the two countries. Under an agreement between Myanmar's Anawa Devi Fishing & General Trading Co-op Ltd and Daiichi Koutsu Sangyo Co, a major Japanese taxi operator which has diversified into real estate, finance and other businesses, the firms will farm level-finned eels, which are consumed domestically but have not been cultured commercially yet, said Toe Nandar Tin, chairperson of the Myanmar company.

Chicago, IL

