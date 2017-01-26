Myanmar-Japan venture to farm eels for export
Myanmar is set to increase its exports of farmed eels to Japan, the world's biggest consumer of the fish, under a joint venture between companies from the two countries. Under an agreement between Myanmar's Anawa Devi Fishing & General Trading Co-op Ltd and Daiichi Koutsu Sangyo Co, a major Japanese taxi operator which has diversified into real estate, finance and other businesses, the firms will farm level-finned eels, which are consumed domestically but have not been cultured commercially yet, said Toe Nandar Tin, chairperson of the Myanmar company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan 14
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC