Myanmar govt risks credibility by denying abuses: UN envoy
This handout photo from Myanmar's Ministry of Information released on January 20, 2017 and taken on January 15, 2017 shows UN special rapporteur on Myanmar, Yanghee Lee , meeting Rohingya Muslim residents in the village of Pyaung Bate, near the town of Maungdaw in strife-torn Rakhine State near the Bangladesh border. Lee on January 20 warned the government's denials on abuses against the Rohingya Muslim minority were destroying faith in Aung San Suu Kyi's fledgling administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan 14
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC