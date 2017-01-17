Myanmar govt risks credibility by den...

Myanmar govt risks credibility by denying abuses: UN envoy

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

This handout photo from Myanmar's Ministry of Information released on January 20, 2017 and taken on January 15, 2017 shows UN special rapporteur on Myanmar, Yanghee Lee , meeting Rohingya Muslim residents in the village of Pyaung Bate, near the town of Maungdaw in strife-torn Rakhine State near the Bangladesh border. Lee on January 20 warned the government's denials on abuses against the Rohingya Muslim minority were destroying faith in Aung San Suu Kyi's fledgling administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan 14 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,149 • Total comments across all topics: 278,138,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC