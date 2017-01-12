Myanmar Food: MiTA Myanmar Food Exhib...

Myanmar Food Exhibition 2017 will be organized by MiTA during 24-26 Feb in Yangon; the leading International "Food Expo in Myanmar" MiTA Myanmar Food Exhibition @ Yangon GREAT Trade Fair, YgTF 2017 will be very good platform for trade & investment in Fisheries, Agriculture & Food Processing Industries in Myanmar. YANGON & WASHINGTON DC, MYANMAR & USA, January 16, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myanmar Food Exhibition , Myanmar Agriculture Exhibition , Myanmar Fisheries Exhibition , "Myanmar Fisheries, Agriculture & Food Processing" : Trade and Investment MYANMAR FOOD EXHIBITION & CONFERENCE, 24-26Feb2017 @ Tatmadaw Hall, Yangon Organizer: MiTA MiTA MYANMAR @ ISBC is preferred partner for "Business in Myanmar" since 2011.

