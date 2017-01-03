Myanmar asks Malaysia to block aid to Rohingya

A Muslim woman receives medical treatment at a hospital in Buthee Taung town in Rakhine state, where an estimated 30,000 Rohingya have fled their homes in the face of an army crackdown against suspected insurgents. YANGON: Myanmar has acknowledged asking Malaysia to try to prevent Malaysian nongovernment organisations from sending an aid flotilla to help "a specific community" in restive Rakhine State, a reference to the Rohingya Muslim minority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.