Myanmar asks Malaysia to block aid to...

Myanmar asks Malaysia to block aid to Rohingya

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Bangkok Post

A Muslim woman receives medical treatment at a hospital in Buthee Taung town in Rakhine state, where an estimated 30,000 Rohingya have fled their homes in the face of an army crackdown against suspected insurgents. YANGON: Myanmar has acknowledged asking Malaysia to try to prevent Malaysian nongovernment organisations from sending an aid flotilla to help "a specific community" in restive Rakhine State, a reference to the Rohingya Muslim minority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
News The Irrawaddy: LGBT activist in spotlight at hu... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Belle Sexton 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,809 • Total comments across all topics: 277,731,846

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC