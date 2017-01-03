Myanmar army bombs church; priests re...

Myanmar army bombs church; priests reported missing

1 hr ago Read more: Catholic World News

Two priests have disappeared after speaking with journalists about army air strikes on their church in Mong Ko, Myanmar , according to Morning Star News, which reports on the persecution of Christians. The bombing of St. Francis Xavier Church in Shan State was part of a government campaign to retake Mong Ko from the Northern Alliance, a coalition of rebel groups.

Chicago, IL

