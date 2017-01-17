Myanmar approves aid flotilla from Ma...

Myanmar approves aid flotilla from Malaysia: Organiser

Foodstuff stored at a warehouse outside Kuala Lumpur, ready to be shipped to Myanmar's Rakhine state. KUALA LUMPUR: Myanmar has allowed an aid flotilla from Malaysia to enter its waters from Feb 3, the lead organiser of the humanitarian mission confirmed on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

