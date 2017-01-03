More Than Twenty DKBA Splinter Group ...

More Than Twenty DKBA Splinter Group Soldiers Surrender

Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

More than 20 soldiers from a Democratic Karen Benevolent Army splinter group surrendered to the Burma Army on Saturday, a week after their leader joined an ethnic armed group coalition operating in northern Shan State known as the Northern Alliance, said state-run media. According to a Myanmar News Agency report on Sunday, 23 members of the DKBA splinter group-also known as the Klo Htoo Baw Karen Organization -disagreed with KKO leader Col.

Chicago, IL

