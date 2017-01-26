Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Miss France crowned Miss Universe

A 23-year-old dental student from France has won the Miss Universe crown in the annual pageant held this year in the Philippines. Iris Mittenaere from the small town of Lille in northern France said Monday in reply to a final question from pageant host Steve Harvey that she would be honoured if she just landed among the three finalists, but was visibly stunned when she was announced the winner among the field of 86 contestants.

