Malaysia's 'Food Flotilla' Plans to go Ahead Despite Burma Govt Plea

A Malaysian organization plans to proceed with its controversial Arakan State "food flotilla" later this month despite a plea from Burma's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Malaysian Embassy to block the shipment, organizers confirmed on Monday. "There is no question about cancelation, no issue at all," Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations spokesperson Wan Nordin told The Irrawaddy, adding that the group had communicated with the Malaysian authorities but was waiting a reply.

