Local Start-Ups Strive to Stand Out

"Our gifts shout your brand loud and make it visible," said Ma May Mon Thu, founder of the Burmese start-up Mamper, which provides promotional materials. The Mamper team won a young start-up award given by State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi at the country's first entrepreneurship summit in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.