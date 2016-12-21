Light Manufacturing to Lead Way in Foreign Investment

Burma's light manufacturing sector will lead the way in foreign direct investment in 2017 although investor concerns over the country's infrastructure persist, according to the local business community. Foreign investors visiting in the last year had questions over energy supply, transport and land issues and heavy industry manufacturers are hesitant to invest, Dr. Maung Maung Lay, vice chairman of Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers and Commerce Industry told The Irrawaddy.

