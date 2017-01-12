Leadership change looms for armed group key to Myanmar's peace process

Myanmar's strongest ethnic armed group is set for its biggest leadership shake-up in a quarter century, senior sources told Reuters, raising the prospect of a period of instability in a group that is key to Aung San Suu Kyi's signature peace process. United Wa State Army soldier holds a weapon as he marches during a festival in a village outside Pansang, Wa territory in northeast Myanmar October 3, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.