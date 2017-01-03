Land Dispute Erupts Between Actor Lwi...

Land Dispute Erupts Between Actor Lwin Moe and a KNLA Official

18 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

A land dispute has risen between the well-known Burmese actor Lwin Moe and a major with the Karen National Liberation Army , an armed ethnic Karen organization. Both parties claim they own more than 2 acres near the famed Golden Rock in Kyaikto Township, Mon State.

Chicago, IL

