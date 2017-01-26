Kengtung in Myanmar; the heart of Shan State's tribal diversity
It is easy to become a little immune to the charms of ethnic tribal groups when living in Thailand; there are many and the tourist industry around them fairly developed. However, a visit to Kengtung in eastern Shan State in Myanmar will change your view on ethnic tribes in the region and open your eyes to the diversity of the different groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pattaya Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan 14
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC