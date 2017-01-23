Kachin State: Thousands of civilians ...

Kachin State: Thousands of civilians unable to escape conflict

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

A peace activist with painted face symbolising a victim of the civil war between the Ethnic Kachin fighters and Burmese government security forces participates in a peace march on June 9, 2013. Source: AP/Gemunu Amarasinghe AS the ongoing violence in northern Burma intensifies, there is growing concern for the thousands of displaced civilians who are unable to escape the armed conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan 14 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,532 • Total comments across all topics: 278,241,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC