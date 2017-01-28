Japanese chamber makes proposals to Suu Kyi to promote investment
A visiting Japanese business delegation proposed policy measures to address major challenges impeding Japanese investment into Myanmar in a meeting Friday with the country's leader Aung San Suu Kyi, state media reported Saturday. During the meeting in the capital Naypyitaw, the delegation of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its chairman Akio Mimura, submitted to Suu Kyi a request for action by the government to improve the investment environment, the report said.
