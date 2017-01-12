In a first, Myanmar's largest city launches bus network impacting millions
Myanmar launched a new public transport system in its largest city on Monday, for the first time introducing regular bus lines, timetables and salaries for drivers in a move that could transform the lives of some five million Yangon city dwellers. The reform is the largest public-facing project with immediate impact on the city where country leader Aung San Suu Kyi won big in historic 2015 election, and a major test for her ability to meet the sky-high expectations of the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
