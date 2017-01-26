I'm A Refugee In America, And This Is My Story

In the third piece in the series, "Waking Up in Trump's America," Sharefa Daw, a refugee from Burma, discusses her fear that the Trump administration will limit the number of refugees the U.S. resettles while creating a suffocating atmosphere of hate and fear. I now live in Dallas, Texas, about 9,000 miles away from where I was born in Southeast Asia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Self.com.