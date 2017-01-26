Humanitarian groups seek halt to war in northern Myanmar
YANGON, Myanmar - Twenty-two humanitarian and development groups have called for a halt to fighting between Myanmar's government and ethnic rebels in the country's north and for the protection of civilians affected by the conflict. "We are alarmed about incidents of civilians being killed, injured and displaced due to intensification of military operations and use of heavy artillery in close proximity" to populated areas, the local and international groups said.
