Housekeeper Recalls Swimmer who Surprised Suu Kyi's HouseA
It was around 5am, just after her time to wake up, when Daw Aung San Suu Kyi was alerted by her aides that they had an urgent situation in the house. Daw Khin Khin Win, one the aides, told Suu Kyi that they had spotted a stranger-a foreigner-inside the compound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan 14
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
