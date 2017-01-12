Hardline Buddhist Monks Stop Prophet ...

Hardline Buddhist Monks Stop Prophet Muhammad's Birthday Celebration in Prome

A Muslim ceremony to celebrate the 1,491st anniversary of Prophet Muhammad's birth was stopped at the last minute in Prome Township, Pegu Division by a Rangoon-based nationalist group. Event organizers planned to hold their celebration Sunday afternoon inside a mosque in Prome's Si Taw Mingalar Ward.

