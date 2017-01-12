Govt Tackles Elephantiasis
The Burmese government will dispense anti-worm medicine to 30 million people nationwide as part of a large-scale elephantiasis eradication campaign. The campaign is set to begin on Jan. 20 and will be carried out in 193 towns in 36 districts at an estimated cost of 193 million kyats .
