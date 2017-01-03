Govt Releases Findings on Northern Arakan Amid Further Arrests
Security forces arrested four militants and confiscated 14 homemade guns near Maung Gyi Taung village in Arakan State's Buthidaung Township on Tuesday evening after a tip off, according to the State Counselor's Office information committee. The arrests and seizure is the first in Buthidaung Township, which has seen less police action than neighbouring Maungdaw, according to head of Buthidaung Township police Maj.
