Freed Myanmar farmers renew fight against army over land

12 hrs ago

YANGON: Farmers locked in a land dispute with Myanmar's armed forces pledged to renew their fight after being released from jail on Friday, in a case testing leader Aung San Suu Kyi's resolve to challenge the military's economic interests. Maw Maw Oo, a leader among the 55 villagers released, said they would seek government help to resolve the dispute in Ye Bu, a village in eastern Myanmar's Shan State.

