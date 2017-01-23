Free Speech Advocates Protest Myanmar Telecom Law

Writers, journalists and activists in Myanmar are protesting a controversial law that has been increasingly used to prosecute government critics for online defamation. The cases have created a chilling effect on free speech under Aung San Suu Kyi's new government and added to a host of problems that have dogged her administration as it closes in on one year in power April 1. Hundreds gathered outside City Hall in Yangon over the weekend to demand Myanmar's parliament change the legislation, called the Telecommunications Act, which was passed in 2013 to regulate the fledgling industry but also includes penalties for online defamation.

