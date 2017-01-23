Free Speech Advocates Protest Myanmar...

Free Speech Advocates Protest Myanmar Telecom Law

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Writers, journalists and activists in Myanmar are protesting a controversial law that has been increasingly used to prosecute government critics for online defamation. The cases have created a chilling effect on free speech under Aung San Suu Kyi's new government and added to a host of problems that have dogged her administration as it closes in on one year in power April 1. Hundreds gathered outside City Hall in Yangon over the weekend to demand Myanmar's parliament change the legislation, called the Telecommunications Act, which was passed in 2013 to regulate the fledgling industry but also includes penalties for online defamation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan 14 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,693 • Total comments across all topics: 278,218,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC