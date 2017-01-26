Four Charged With Timber Smuggling

Rangoon police opened a case against four people in connection with the smuggling of some 200 tons of timber on Tuesday, while the government's forestry department also plans to carry out an internal investigation. Acting on a tip-off, the forestry department seized over 30 tons of smuggled teak from two containers in Myanmar Industrial Port .

