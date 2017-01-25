Father, Son and Granddaughter Art Exhibition

U Thet Nyunt is a veteran painter who still can't put his brush down even at the age of 90. His son, Min Ko Naing, 55, is a prominent student leader of Burma's historic 88 Uprising that tried to topple the country's dictatorship in 1988. Mwei The San, the painter's granddaughter, is studying medicine at Rangoon's Institute of Medicine 1. She is 20 years old.

