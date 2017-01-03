Detained Eleven Media CEO and Editor Released on Bail

Eleven Media Group's CEO and chief editor, who were charged under the controversial Article 66 of Burma's Telecommunications Law, have beenreleased on 50 million kyats bail after being detained for nearly two months. Tamwe Township court accepted the bail requests-put forward for health reasons-forCEO U Than HtutAung and chief editor U WaiPhyo at the court hearing on Friday.

