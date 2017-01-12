Dateline Irrawaddy: 'The Politics of Young People Today Is About...
Ye Ni: Welcome to Dateline Irrawaddy! Our topic this week is the politics of the country and the role of youth. Ko Aung Ko Ko of Pegu Youth Network and Ko Htet Paing Soe of the work committee to draft Myanmar youth policy will join me for the discussion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|23 hr
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC