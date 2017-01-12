Dateline Irrawaddy: 'The Politics of ...

Dateline Irrawaddy: 'The Politics of Young People Today Is About...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Ye Ni: Welcome to Dateline Irrawaddy! Our topic this week is the politics of the country and the role of youth. Ko Aung Ko Ko of Pegu Youth Network and Ko Htet Paing Soe of the work committee to draft Myanmar youth policy will join me for the discussion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... 23 hr Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,719 • Total comments across all topics: 277,926,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC