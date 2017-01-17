China Denies Turning Back Kachin Refugees
The Chinese Embassy in Burma rejected reports that China had blocked Burmese refugees fleeing fighting in Kachin State's Waingmaw Township from crossing the China-Burma border last week and pointed the finger at "local authorities" on the Burmese side. Burma Army offensives to seize Kachin Independence Army outposts and subsequent shelling has displaced some 4,000 residents that were reportedly stopped from entering China by Chinese security forces last Tuesday.
