Burmese 'stopped from seeking shelter' in China: NGO

Kachin State has been beset by a conflict since 2011 and thousands have fled to China in recent weeks [AP] Around 4,000 Burmese civilians have been stopped from seeking shelter in neighbouring China by Chinese soldiers after they attempted to flee local fighting, a non-governmental organisation said. The incident occurred in the country's northern Kachin State on Wednesday, where fighting between the Burmese military and an ethnic armed group has displaced 23,000 people since the outbreak of the conflict several weeks ago, campaign group Fortify Rights said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.